After Omicron cancellations, DJ loses “a grand in two weeks.”

In just two weeks, a DJ from Merseyside is said to have lost over a thousand pounds in bookings.

With an increase in instances of the Omicron type of Covid-19, several Christmas parties have been canceled across the UK.

The holiday season is typically the busiest time of year for the hospitality industry and entertainers, with some DJs and venues generating more money in December than they did in the previous 11 months combined.

All of the new covid guidelines for the United Kingdom, as well as what might come next for England

Nick Morley, a DJ from Newton-le-Willows, has been hit hard by cancellations recently, as have many others.

“It all started around three days after all this Omicron strain was reported, I had a few of NHS parties cancel because they weren’t permitted to have their parties now,” Nick told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s definitely cost me almost a thousand pounds up to now, and that’s just in two weeks.” “For us DJs, this is usually our busiest time, and clearly January and February are quieter.”

“What people need to understand is that there have been no school discos either, because all of the schools are in bubbles; ordinarily, I’d do a lot of school discos, but there have been none, not a single one.”

“I work alongside my DJ job, which is a great job, but it’s been crazy busy since the lockdown was lifted, busier than ever.” These two weekends should be the busiest of the year, but that isn’t the case this year.”