During the pandemic, a former homeless heroin addict described how he is turning his life around after being offered his own apartment.

After hanging around with the “wrong crowd” at school, James Howell was 14 when he tried drugs for the first time.

After his grandmother died, he spent the majority of his 30s homeless and couch surfing while battling a heroin addict who tore his life apart.

The 42-year-old was one of several people offered housing and support by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Forfutures as part of the ‘Everyone In’ scheme during the pandemic.

James has been living in an Ellesmere Port flat since February, is almost off methadone, and has just received many employment offers.

“I was brought up to be a wonderful boy, I just got in with the wrong crowd,” James told The Washington Newsday.

“When I was 14, I was hanging around with 17 and 18-year-olds, and there’s a tremendous difference between the two ages.

“At the age of 13, I smoked my first joint, and at the age of 14, I had my first acid trip. If I was going out for a dance, I’d have a little bit of speed here and there, and then along came the old demon heroin.”

When James was 19, he tried heroin for the first time, and it made him sick.

“When that starts to lessen, that’s when the habit starts to form,” he explained.

“At first, I took it once every two weeks, then once a week, twice a week, and then every day.

“I can’t sleep at night because of the things I’ve sold for drugs.”

In 2013, James opted to move in with his grandmother to care for her after she fell ill.

However, James was left homeless when his grandmother died a few years later and her house was returned to the council.

While trying to become clean from narcotics, he spent the next several years couch surfing at friends’ houses and briefly residing in a homeless shelter.

“I was fortunate in that I didn’t have to spend too many nights kipping in bus shelters, as I typically do.”

