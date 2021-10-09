After observing someone ‘floating away’ in the River Mersey, officers acted quickly.

After being seen ‘floating away’ in the River Mersey at midnight, a police officer’s prompt intervention saved a person’s life.

A passerby alerted the emergency services just after midnight on October 8 after someone was discovered floating in the Mersey.

The passerby had already tossed a life ring into the water, but when the individual couldn’t catch it, he contacted the cops.

When an officer came, they noticed that the person in the water had become cold and was in risk of drowning.

The cop jumped into the river without hesitation to save the person’s life.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement: “Last night, one of our officers braved the frigid Mersey waters in order to save someone’s life.

“Our cop arrived first and knew exactly what they needed to accomplish. There was no time to waste waiting for others.

“He went into the water without a second regard for his own safety, knowing how cold it was and how risky it was.

“He managed to catch hold of the guy using a second life ring, and his colleague hauled them both to safety.”

The person who was in the water was brought to the hospital and is being ‘cared for by the appropriate persons.’

The officers involved were also fine, according to Merseyside Police.

According to a representative for the force, “We’re relieved to report that the person our officers rescued from the sea is safe and well cared for in the hospital.

“Despite the difficult situation they were in, our cops are doing fine. Every day, our police officers save someone’s life while also putting their own lives in jeopardy. It wouldn’t be the same without them.”