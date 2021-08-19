After observing her shaking, the mother saved the life of the five-week-old infant.

A mother returned to the hospital with her infant after getting a “gut sense” that something major was wrong, which turned out to be correct moments later.

Samantha Martin-Roxburgh, 28, of Netherton, was at home when she observed Nova, a five-week-old baby, trembling in her cot.

She took her daughter to Ormskirk Hospital to be checked out after noticing the same movement a few times throughout the evening.

READ MORE: ‘Heroic’ store employees lauded for assisting a woman after a crash in a shopping mall

Samantha “had a feeling in her stomach” that something was really wrong after being sent home the first time, so she took her daughter back to the hospital.

Nova began trembling again in the hospital, prompting physicians to confirm that she was suffering seizures and had become “unresponsive” in her mother’s arms.

“Everything suddenly came to a halt,” Samantha explained. Six physicians began working on Nova, and I simply sank into my father’s arms.

“I recall one of the physicians coming over to me after she finished treating Nova and holding me for roughly five minutes.”

Nova was found with a chromosomal defect after dozens of tests, and she was put into a coma for three days to recover from her convulsions.

“I recall the doctor telling me that she was so glad we brought her back, because most parents wouldn’t after being sent away,” Samantha told The Washington Newsday.

“They claimed Nova would have died if she hadn’t received medical help that night.

“I just had a sinking feeling in my stomach that something wasn’t right. It was instinctive like a mother’s.”

Nova was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for further treatment and has subsequently been in and out of the hospital.

The now three-year-old has been diagnosed with global developmental delay and is unable to speak or communicate, as well as having small holes in her heart and sensory issues.

Nova has also experienced serious chest infections as a result of her chromosomal loss, as well as sepsis on two occasions.

Samantha and her Mold-based partner Steven Belli, 28, have been advised that in order for Nova to walk again, they must purchase three rehabilitation suits that will be worn for six to eight hours a day and will aid Nova’s recovery. “The summary has come to an end.”