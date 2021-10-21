After observing her leg appeared different, Mum informed her that she had’silent killer.’

A mother who used sunbeds to beat the winter blues and improve her tan was shocked to learn she had skin cancer.

After using sunbeds on and off since the age of 18, Paris Tippett, 25, is now delivering a strong caution to tanning junkies.

Paris states that the tanning sessions not only provided her a desirable golden glow, but they also helped her get through ‘down patches,’ such as when she was suffering from seasonal affective disorder [SAD].

Paris opted to take advantage of the sunbeds when the tanning salons reopened after the lockdown was lifted last year, unsure when they might be closed again.

She stated, ” “Because I didn’t know when I’d be able to have a sunbed again, I was utilizing sunbeds more in between lockdowns.

“Over the course of four months, I increased it to two [sessions]a week, sometimes three, for 12-14 minutes at a time, and that’s when a small freckle on my shin appeared.

“On my legs, I don’t have a lot of freckles. My thigh has a few moles, but my shin has none.

“I was moisturizing my leg and thought to myself, “Oh, that looks different, that’s a new one,” because it was standing alone in the front.

“I kept an eye on it and continued to use the sunbed with a plaster over it for a few weeks before deciding I needed to see a doctor.”

Paris Brown, the mother of three-year-old Saskia Brown, went to her doctor and was referred to a dermatologist, who excised the freckle for biopsy.

She stated, ” “When I went to the doctor, they were unconcerned because it was a perfect circle and not particularly dark.

“The hospital’s skin specialist examined me from head to toe and stated I was the only one who appeared to be different, but she wasn’t concerned.

“But she said it could be removed if I didn’t like it because it was new and I didn’t feel comfortable with it.

“I’m aware of my body, and I’ve just recently acquired it.”

