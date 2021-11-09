After numerous cars collided, emergency crews closed the route.

A Merseyside road was closed this morning following a multi-car collision.

Emergency services rushed to the site, and Pottery Lane in Huyton was blocked off.

The incident, which occurred between Wood Lane and Pottery Close at around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, is thought to have involved four automobiles.

In an inquiry into a passport gang that allegedly’supplied Liverpool’s most wanted,’ suspects have been named.

Monitoring of travel According to Inrix, traffic is backed up owing to the shutdown, which has closed the route in both directions.

Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and North West Ambulance Service have all been dispatched to the scene.

One of the automobiles involved appeared to have collided with the wall of a house on the block, according to images from the site.

A representative for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service stated that two fire crews were dispatched at 7.57 a.m. and arrived at 8.04 a.m.

They explained: “When firefighters arrived, they discovered four vehicles had collided. Two of the automobiles were parked.

“The occupants of the automobiles were able to get out on their own and did not seek assistance from the fire department.

“The fire department was not obliged to take any more action, and firemen left the area at 8.52 a.m.”

It’s unclear whether anyone was hurt in the accident.

Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment by The Washington Newsday.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.