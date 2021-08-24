After noticing two legs on the side of the road, a woman walking her dog became frightened.

After seeing a man having a seizure on the side of a Birkenhead street, a woman came to his rescue.

Annarita Basto, 30, was walking her dog with her partner on Hinderton Road in Birkenhead soon after 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 21.

“I just noticed some legs at the other end of the street and I was worried,” the IT worker told The Washington Newsday. So I kept walking to see what was going on, and I came across this man sitting down on the side of the road with an umbrella, having a seizure.

“I’d never seen anything like it in my life, so it was rather frightening. You still don’t know what to do despite all the instruction you’ve received.”

Annarita sprang into action, checking to see if the man was still alive and looking for his name.

She stated that the man, who she estimates is in his 60s and suffers from epilepsy, was able to indicate his name was “Pete” or “Peter.”

Passers-by came to his aid, cushioning his head and summoning an ambulance. Two males, according to Annarita, went to get the cops.

Annarita, who went for a walk two hours later than usual, speculates about what might have happened if she hadn’t arrived on time.

“Someone may have mugged him, or he could have fallen on the street,” she told The Washington Newsday. You never know what could have happened if a car had hit him. It was a stroke of luck.

“Sometimes you get the feeling that things are meant to be, like me leaving the house later, having the boyfriend with me on that particular day.”

The North West Ambulance Service acknowledged to The Washington Newsday that they received a call on Saturday concerning an incident on Hinderton Road before being told they weren’t needed.

Before an ambulance could reach, Annarita added, police rushed the man who was having a seizure to the hospital. Merseyside Police were unable to verify this.

The 30-year-old stated she is “still stunned” and “can still see him in front of [her]eyes,” and she is anxious to learn more about his condition.