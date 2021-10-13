After noticing his speech was slurred, the young father died.

After a tragic diagnosis, a young father who began feeling ill and observed his speech slurring died.

Aria Nikjooy was forced to leave his job as a paediatric trainee doctor due to headaches.

The then 27-year-old began to feel nauseated two days later.

He was sent for an MRI after seeing his doctor, and physicians discovered a tumour on his brain.

Aria was diagnosed with grade 4 cerebellar medulloblastoma, also known as a brain tumor, after a biopsy was obtained.

On November 9, 2018, Aria underwent a seven-hour surgery at Salford Royal Hospital and was admitted to the high-dependency unit.

The 27-year-head old’s was “constantly spinning,” and he detailed how he was “given every medicine and pill in the book” to treat his nausea in a diary entry.

When doctors were detailing his therapy, he said he heard the term “guinea pig.”

Aria died in February 2021 after a three-year battle with the disease that included various medications, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.

His loss shocked his family and loved ones, prompting a group of close friends from school to organize a fundraiser to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in his honor.

To raise money for Brain Tumour Research, mechanical engineer John Rapinet from Aigburth, Liverpool, will be joined by a group of four friends who all went to secondary school together in Sheffield on Saturday, October 16th.

James Royle, 30, Reza Ali, 30, Simon Rolley, 30, and Chris Slack, 30, will accompany John on the 25-mile circular circuit. They’ll be costumed as characters from Aria’s children’s books and summiting Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, Yorkshire’s three highest peaks.

“Aria underwent surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy to attempt to keep his tumor at bay,” said John, who works for VolkerStevin.

The tumor reappeared in March of last year, necessitating a second brain operation.

“Devastatingly, four months later, a second recurrence occurred, necessitating yet another brain procedure and more cancer treatment.

“As a doctor in Manchester, he was making a name for himself. He is survived by his infant son Eliyas and his wife Naomi.

“Aria served as the best man at my wedding.”

