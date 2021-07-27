After noticing a new Kinder Bueno product, shoppers are calling the cops.

Shoppers are divided about a new Kinder product, with some claiming they’re “calling the cops” after seeing it.

This week, @kevssnacksreviews submitted a snapshot of Kinder Bueno Pork Sausages from Irish butchers Larmer’s on Instagram.

The photo shows a butcher’s display that includes two Kinder Bueno bars and a variety of pork sausages, which are priced at €6 for 2lbs or €8 per kg.

More than 1,000 people have liked the post, and more than 200 people have commented, indicating that they are undecided about the product.

People were quick to comment on the sausages, tagging their friends and family in the process.

One shopper said in the comments, “I….. this disturbs me and yet I’m interested.”

“This can’t be right,” claimed another, while a third wrote, “Are you freaking kidding me????”

“I’m calling the cops,” a fourth shopper added.

“I feel disturbed,” stated a fifth, while a sixth added, “There is a particular place in hell for this kind of madness.”

Others, on the other hand, expressed an interest in trying the sausages.

“Ahhaha that’s amazing!!,” one individual exclaimed.

“I mean, it’s something I’d have to try at least once,” another remarked, while a third added, “This is one of those crazy things you simply HAVE to try!” Gimme”.

“Have you ever seen a more perfect sausage?” said a fourth.