After noticing a £45 navy midi dress at Marks & Spencer, customers were ‘excited for cooler weather.’

After seeing a £45 blue tiered midi dress on Instagram, Marks and Spencer buyers were “excited for cooler weather.”

Marks and Spencer has amassed a devoted following on social media, where it promotes all of its latest stock and product launches.

The store is known for its broad selection of on-trend clothing, homeware, and accessories, as well as a diverse selection of food, drink, and household goods.

It’s not Lidl, Asda, Morrisons, or Tesco that are the cheapest supermarkets in the UK.

Marks and Spencer created a sensation lately when it posted a photo of its V-Neck Tie Front Midi Tiered Dress to its main Instagram page.

The £45 dress is made to a waisted form with a belt and a flowing tiered skirt and comes in a normal fit. Frills around the v-neck and shirring at the cuffs complete the look.

Instagram

The store captioned a snapshot of the outfit, which was originally uploaded by @claudia berresford: “It’s never looked so nice to dress for the British weather! @claudia berresford”.

The garment was a hit with M&S’ 1.8 million Instagram followers, receiving nearly 500 likes in the first two hours after it was posted.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Stepping into friyay,” one shopper commented.

Claudia, the person who first tweeted the photo, said: “Autumn dressed up! Thank you very much for reposting “..

Meg stated, “Claudia is stunning!! I’m looking forward to the cooler weather! Xx “..

“Cute,” said another shopper.

Phoebe went on to say: “This is really elegant! Autumn-appropriate.” Marks & Spencer’s website has the V-Neck Tie Front Midi Tiered Dress, which you can purchase by clicking here.