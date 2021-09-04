After noticing a £1 mug in Poundland, customers implore the business to “take my money.”

Shoppers are lining up for a chance to get their hands on a £1 mug.

Customers are begging Poundland to “take their money” after seeing the bright orange pumpkin-shaped cup.

The mug was a tremendous hit last October as people got ready for Halloween, and now that it’s back, consumers are scrambling to get their hands on one.

Poundland took to Instagram this week to announce that its Halloween merchandise, including the pumpkin mug, had arrived in shops.

Poundland posted alongside a shot of numerous Halloween-themed mugs, “Public Service Announcement.” Halloween has arrived at the store, and there will be more to come soon!

"Autumn has arrived, and we're ready! #Halloween #Autumn #HelloAutumn #Poundland

For eager shoppers, the post earned over 6,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

One guy wrote in the comments section, “Omg!!!! I have to hurry to Poundland to purchase the pumpkin one!!! Xx.”

“I need that pumpkin mug!” wrote another. “I missed out last year,” a third complained, while a fourth responded, “Just take my money.”

“Omfg I NEED A PUMPKIN MUG RIIIIIIIIIIIGHT NOOOOOOW,” a fourth shopper remarked.

“Wow, I need to get myself to a Poundland,” wrote a fifth, and “I need this cup!!!” wrote a sixth.

“NEED THESE!!!” said another, tagging a pal. “Be on the lookout!”

