After not eating dinner, Christine McGuinness was given the ‘wrong’ diagnosis.

Christine McGuinness, a model and TV personality, has disclosed that she was misdiagnosed by a doctor when she was a teenager.

The mother of three has spoken up about her food aversion and being labeled a “picky eater.”

The 33-year-old former Miss Liverpool is best known as the wife of Paddy McGuinness, the host of Top Gear and Question of Sport.

After seeing Paddy with another lady, Christine McGuinness was ‘heartbroken.’

Christine told The Washington Newsday in an exclusive interview that her mother took her to the doctor not long after she began modeling.

“I was quite thin and underweight,” Christine explained.

“I had a hard time in social situations, and I couldn’t consume a lot of meals.”

“I didn’t feel comfortable sitting with everyone in the school canteen, and the food was standard school dinner fare, which I despise.”

Christine claims that the doctor gave her a diagnosis too soon.

“He told me I was anorexic, and I believed him,” she continued.

“However, now that I’ve been diagnosed with autism, I realize it wasn’t anorexia at all.”

“My autistic children are the same way; they don’t enjoy noisy, crowded surroundings, and they won’t consume a lot of foods.”

“Perhaps if he’d asked me more questions about it, he’d have come to the correct conclusion.” However, it’s possible that they lived in different times; autism wasn’t discussed nearly as much back then.” Christine was diagnosed with autism a few months ago after reminiscing about her upbringing in preparation for the release of her debut book, A Beautiful Nightmare, on Thursday (November 25).

She noted that reflecting on her time in secondary school, when she rarely ate a full meal and had few friends, reminded her of characteristics she possessed that she now sees in her own children.

Christine believes she had and still has disordered eating, but it isn’t anorexia, according to her.

But, now as she looks back on her life, she couldn’t be happier.

“I had to write everything in the book, I had to be honest,” Christine said, “but that was in the past.” This is a measure of how far I’ve progressed.

“I consider myself really fortunate to have my children, and they have a mother and father.”

The summary comes to a close.

“