After Norwich City’s triumph, Everton fans all say the same thing about Yerry Mina: “first tier.”

Everton supporters believe their team has one of the finest defenses in the Premier League after seeing them defeat Norwich City.

After defeating Norwich 2-0 at Goodison Park, the Blues moved level on points with three other clubs in the Premier League table, thanks to goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Townsend put the hosts ahead with a penalty in the 29th minute after referee David Coote reviewed replays of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan from back pitchside.

Mathias Normann, a Norwich midfielder, forced two excellent stops from Jordan Pickford before Doucoure extended Everton’s lead in the 77th minute.

But one player in particular pleased Everton supporters: Yerry Mina.

The Colombian centre-half, who joined Michael Keane at the back, put forth a strong showing.

Fans have claimed that if he can remain healthy this season, they must have one of the league’s greatest defenders in their ranks.

The result made it six defeats in a row for Daniel Farke’s bottom-placed Canaries this season, extending their Premier League losing streak to 16 games (including the final games of the 2019-20 season).

Everton, led by Rafael Benitez, are up to fifth in the table with 13 points from six games after a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend and a Carabao Cup exit at QPR.