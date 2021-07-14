After no winner in the middle of the week, the lottery prize has risen to £20 million.

After no one won the top prize in the mid-week draw, Saturday’s National Lottery jackpot is certain to be £20 million.

On Wednesday, the winning Lotto numbers were 12, 35, 41, 36, 29, 27 with 51 as the bonus number.

A set of eight balls and the Lancelot draw mechanism were utilized.

No single ticket matched all six primary numbers to win the estimated £5.1 million prize.

As a result, the highest reward on Saturday is a foregone conclusion: £20 million.

In Wednesday’s draw, no one matched five numbers plus the bonus ball to win £1 million.

“It promises to be a sensational Lotto draw on Saturday with a staggering £20 million special ‘must be won’ prize up for grabs,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said.

“If the jackpot isn’t won in a ‘must be won’ draw, the prize sum is split out among the other prize levels, meaning many players might win a lot more.”

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main draw, there was no winner of the £350,000 top prize.

The Thunderball winning numbers were 13, 19, 11, 31, 02, and the Thunderball was 11.

The top prize of £500,000 was not won by anyone.