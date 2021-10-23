After no one won the weekend draw, Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is expected to be £8.7 million.

According to Camelot, no ticketholders matched all six main numbers, but one lucky player matched five plus the bonus ball to win £1 million.

Lotto numbers 27, 21, 28, 04, 13, 37, and bonus number 19 were the winning numbers.

The draw machine Arthur and a set of balls numbered 11 were utilized.

141 people won £1,750 by matching five numbers, while 8,093 people won £140 by matching four numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 28, 19, 09, 26, 03, with 09 as the Thunderball.

While no one won the top prize of £500,000, seven winners each received $5,000 for matching five numbers.

In the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no one matched all five numbers to win the top prize of £350,000.