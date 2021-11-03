After no one won the top midweek reward, Saturday’s Lotto ensures a £20 million jackpot.

While no one got all six main numbers, two ticketholders each won £1 million by matching five numbers plus the bonus.

47, 48, 06, 39, 31, and 58 were the winning Lotto numbers, with 08 as the bonus number.

The draw machine Merlin and a set of balls numbered 10 were used.

There were 28 people who matched five numbers and won £1,750, and 1,890 people who matched four numbers and won £140.

10, 35, 07, 16, and 22 were the winning Thunderball numbers, with 11 being the Thunderball number.

While no one won the £500,000 top prize in the Thunderball game, five winners each received $5,000 for matching five numbers.

No one won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks – which uses the same numbers as the Lotto main draw – but two people won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.