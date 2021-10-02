After no one wins the Saturday jackpot, a £9 million rollover prize will be awarded for the Wednesday National Lottery draw.

Despite the fact that no one matched all six key numbers to win the top prize, two lucky gamblers walked away with a large sum of money.

The two ticketholders each won £1 million after matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

It was the weekend’s second unclaimed lottery jackpot, following the £139 million Euromillions top prize. On Tuesday night, the Euromillions jackpot will be £153 million.

The winning Lotto numbers on Saturday were 32, 35, 36, 51, 37, 40, with 43 as the bonus number.

The draw machine Merlin and the set of balls 11 were utilized.

63 ticketholders each won £1,750 for matching five numbers, while 3,563 ticketholders each won £140 for matching four numbers.

A total of 79,974 ticketholders won £30 each for matching three numbers.

In the Thunderball game, no one won the top prize of £500,000, but six winners each received $5,000 for matching five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 30, 11, 18, 04, and 26, with 05 as the Thunderball.