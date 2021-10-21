After Nikolas Cruz pled guilty, Fred Guttenberg joins an anti-gun violence group as an adviser.

According to the Associated Press, Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the Parkland shooting victims, announced on Thursday that he will join an anti-gun violence organization as a senior consultant.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of first-degree murder for the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a day before the announcement.

Since losing his 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, in the shooting, Guttenberg has grown increasingly involved in advocacy. In joining the Brady PAC, he hopes to aid in the promotion of political candidates that have a same aim of minimizing gun violence in the run-up to the midterm elections next year.

According to the Associated Press, Guttenberg visited his daughter’s grave this week and “asked her for direction,” describing her as his “strength.”

During an interview, Guttenberg noted, “Jaime may have only been 14, but she was the toughest, wisest person I ever knew.” “If you want to know why I’m working with Brady PAC right now, that’s why.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Brady PAC, which was founded before the 2018 midterm elections to support candidates who favor gun violence prevention, spent $5 million in the 2020 election cycle. It has committed to invest millions more on the races the following year.

“I feel we are one election cycle away from either getting this done, or one election cycle away from losing the chance,” Guttenberg, a 55-year-old former small-business owner, said.

“Either we do it now or we never do it,” he added.

Even though the party that wins the White House, as Democrats did in 2020 with Joe Biden, historically loses seats in the next election, Guttenberg noted that Democrats control Congress and could hold both chambers after 2022—despite the fact that the party that wins the White House, as Democrats did in 2020 with Joe Biden, historically loses seats in the next election.

“I think people need to stop pretending like they know what’s going to happen in 2022 and start working for what they want to happen,” Guttenberg said. “I’d like to see more gun-control politicians elected to the House and Senate. Period. There is no more to say. And I believe that the majority of voters agree with me.” During a seven-minute rampage around the school, Cruz is accused of killing 14 kids and three staff members. This is a condensed version of the information.