After NHS blunders, two brothers tragically die months apart.

Due to the same NHS trust’s failures and negligence, two brothers died within five months of each other.

After commencing university in Liverpool, Sam Copestick, 24, developed mental health issues.

Following the loss of his younger brother Matthew in January, the 24-year-health old’s deteriorated significantly, according to MirrorOnline.

A stab victim is in the hospital, and a man has been apprehended following a helicopter search.

Matthew Copestick, a 21-year-old man with autism and alcohol issues, died in his shower four days after being released from the hospital due to “poor communication” by medical professionals, who misdiagnosed him as “medically fit.”

Sam, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, died five months later on May 20, 2019, in the Royal Oldham Hospital as a result of self-inflicted injuries.

Sam was being kept at Birch Hill Hospital when he died, and an inquest found that Pennine Care NHS Foundation Trust, which owns Birch Hill Hospital, contributed to his death “through carelessness.”

Sam got away from a care worker three days before his death while walking to the shops from the hospital’s Prospect Place unit.

There should have been two staff members with Sam, but there was just one.

Sam should not have been allowed leave, according to the verdict, based on his mother’s worries at the previous care planning meeting and the last date he used leave. His death was a result of his shortcomings.

Other shortcomings cited by the jury that contributed to Sam’s death include: failure to apply lessons learned from earlier concerns by Sam’s parents about risk underestimation.

Sam’s mother’s concerns about his mental health after his brother’s death were not given enough weight.

Failure to check the leave paperwork, which stated that Sam would be escorted by two staff members.

Failures in planning and risk assessment before to the leave, such as failing to complete and countersign the requisite risk assessment plan, providing insufficient information on the leave form, and completing the leave description page in an insufficient manner.

Helen McHale, Sam’s mother, claimed that before he became ill, he was a bright young man who excelled in chess in primary school and excelled at football, swimming, and running as a teenager, and that ‘everyone liked him.’

He was, however, “a little lost.” “The summary has come to an end.”