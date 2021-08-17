After next month’s decrease, half of Universal Credit claimants will be unable to make ends meet.

According to a dismal research, nearly half of Universal Credit claimants feel they won’t be able to live on the benefit after cuts in six weeks.

According to a survey, 47% of claimants believe they will be unable to live on a household budget that is £20-a-week lower than it was at the end of September.

Only 35% were certain they’d be able to make ends meet this winter, while 18% said they didn’t know if they’d be able to make ends meet this winter.

According to The Mirror, 61 percent said it would be more difficult to buy food, 48 percent said it would be more difficult to meet vital bills, and 37 percent said it would be more difficult to pay for books and toys.

Save the Children, which commissioned the Opinium survey of 1,008 benefit claimants, said the £20-a-week drop will push “hundreds of thousands more people into poverty” after an 18-month Covid increase ends.

According to DWP figures, over two-fifths of those on the benefit hold a job. By February 2021, more than 1.5 million households collecting the benefit were private renters, nearly doubling the number a year earlier.

Around 55% of individuals surveyed have a gap between their housing assistance and the rent they must pay.

Despite this, Conservative ministers concede they have done no evaluation of how the cut will affect the 6 million individuals on Universal Credit who will be affected.

The Big Issue, Crisis, Nationwide, and the National Residential Landlords Association issued an united statement today urging the Conservatives to reverse the £20-a-week decrease.

The changes, according to the report, “risk pushing many households into poverty, problem debt, and homelessness.”

“To implement measures like these without conducting a meaningful impact assessment, we say, is to lack the essential foresight and consideration of the impact they will have on people’s security of tenure and well-being, and for many, will jeopardize their chances of recovery,” it continues.

The organisations also want the freeze on Local Housing Allowance, which determines how much rent assistance households may get, lifted.

“I was having to budget before the £20 a week increase,” Gemma, a working single mother who spoke to Save the Children, said.