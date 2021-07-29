After news of the ‘amber-plus’ list, the government insists it is safe for Britons to plan holidays in Spain.

Following speculations that Spain could be added to the “amber-plus” list, the government has released a travel update.

Spain is currently on the amber list, which includes the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca, and Menorca).

However, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has not ruled out the possibility of Spain being moved to a different category on Thursday.

After a law change on Sunday, households might face a £1,000 punishment.

“We’ve done the job we had to do domestically,” Mr Raab told Sky News, “and as we see other nations come up, I believe we are increasingly optimistic that more countries will move either on amber or on green.”

When asked if British tourists can now book vacations in Spain, Mr Raab said: “I can’t rule out the possibility that the JBC (Joint Biosecurity Centre) and the government will make a decision, but they’ll make that decision next week in terms of the traffic light system for all the relevant countries.”

The minister added that the country has the “appropriate level of security and confidence” to allow travelers from the United States and the European Union to enter without fear of contracting the coronavirus.

“We keep an eye on the variants,” Mr Raab said, “but we proceed on that premise because of the 70 percent double vaccination of our population and because we are insisting only persons from the US, the EU, and potentially in due time, as we establish faith in the system, other countries.”

“We believe we have the necessary level of protection and assurance against persons who might be at danger of a variant coming in from abroad because it is people who are twice vaccinated.”