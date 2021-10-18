After Newcastle’s takeover, Everton and Liverpool ‘vote in favor of new Premier League regulation.’

Following the takeover at Newcastle United, Everton and Liverpool voted in favor of new Premier League legislation, according to the Guardian.

The club was purchased earlier this month as the main stakeholder in a £300 million deal by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), whose head is Mohammed bin Salman, the Middle Eastern state’s crown prince.

Many fans at St James’ Park were ecstatic about the takeover, but it has been harshly panned by the rest of the football world.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his worries about the takeover last week, and it appears that they are echoed by other Premier League clubs.

According to a report in The Guardian, all 20 English Premier League clubs met this week to discuss new rules regarding commercial sponsorship deals.

Almost every Premier League club, including Everton and Liverpool, is said to have voted in favor of legislation meant to prevent clubs from securing lucrative sponsorship deals.

The vote was apparently approved 18-2, with Newcastle and Manchester City voting no.

Alternatively, it might be regarded as 18-1-1. City “abstained” from the vote, while Newcastle “believes that the regulation is anti-competitive, backed up by their own legal opinion, and could be unlawful,” according to the Athletic.

City has a sponsorship arrangement with Etihad Airways, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

Sheikh Mansour, the club’s principal owner, is a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family and the UAE’s deputy prime minister.

Despite the fact that the vote was successful, the report claims that the legislation, which is slated to take effect next month, would only be temporary.

The overwhelming majority of Premier League clubs, though, are said to want the law to be permanent.

According to the report, the Premier League’s 19 top clubs demanded a special meeting to learn why the buyout at Newcastle was approved.

That meeting, which occurred last Tuesday, led to the most recent meeting with all 20 top flight teams on Monday, as well as the passage of new legislation.