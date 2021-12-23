After new attraction plans were authorized, a ‘bike playground’ would be built in the region.

A so-called ‘pump track,’ or ‘bike playground,’ would be erected in the Wirral town, according to a proposal put forward by design firm Back on Track and supported by combined authority money.

Pump tracks are non-pedalable continuous circuits with banked curves and features.

They’re growing more popular, because they teach you how to use the ground to generate speed, which helps you improve your fitness, skills, and coordination.

The Central Park project will be a ‘East Pump’ track, according to a statement provided for the proposal.

This indicates that it is intended for older children and is set up in a loop.

“It is crucial to offer activities, anti-social behavior often originates from boredom,” Cllr Janette Williamson, the Labour leader of Wirral Council, said last month regarding the idea.

“We’ve had stuff going on in Central Park, with sporting activities and the pump track, which we consulted on and found that over 85 percent of the participants were in favor of.”

The pump track proposal was made possible by a £1 million funding from the Mayoral Town Centre Fund of the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA).

Liscard and New Ferry received an equal share of the funds.

The first £200,000 has been spent on grants for businesses and community projects in Liscard.

In an effort to improve the town’s image, grants of up to £10,000 have been given out to refurbish store fronts and make other renovations inside and out.

Beauty salons, gift stores, and cafes were among the businesses that received financing, with community funds going to environmental initiatives, exhibitions, and adolescent mental health projects, among other projects that the council deemed significant.

In total, 33 enterprises received grants at an average of £5,000, while nine community projects received grants worth an average of £7,500.

The £500,000 will also be used to install additional CCTV columns and improve street lighting on Liscard Way, making the town safer.