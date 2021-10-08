After neighbors complained that they were ‘living in misery,’ the house was shut down.

Police boarded up a residence after neighbors complained that they were ‘living in agony’ as a result of illegal activity.

The Ellesmere Port residence on Percival Road was shut down by police when they discovered it was tied to narcotics operations.

Officers acquired evidence of illegal drug use, anti-social behavior, violence, and noise annoyance within the address in order to secure the closure order.

Mum discovered dead at Walton jail, where she worked in the ‘lit up room.’

As a result, the inhabitants of the property were instructed to vacate the premises and seek new lodging.

Officers were then given the closure order at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 29.

The injunction was granted under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act of 2014.

For the next three months, the property will be tinned up.

Anyone who enters the residence might be arrested and sentenced to up to six months in prison, as well as a £5,000 fine.

The property will be checked on a regular basis to confirm that the closure order has not been broken.

Warwick Evans, a police constable, said: “This is a terrific result, and I’m sure it will come as pleasant news to locals who have been living in fear as a result of the criminal activity that has taken place in and around the address.

“This order demonstrates that we will act on any tip from the public and try to acquire the necessary evidence to obtain the outcomes we need to make the town a safer place to live and visit.

“Officers will keep a close eye on the property in the coming months to ensure there are no violations of the order.”

Anyone concerned about drug-related activities or anti-social behavior in their neighborhood is encouraged to call Cheshire Police on 101 or report it online at www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.