After nearly two decades, the US gives over Bagram Airfield to the Afghans.

The US military has departed Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its campaign to evict the Taliban and find the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, after nearly two decades.

Officials reported the entire airfield was handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.

General Austin S Miller, the US top commander in Afghanistan, “retains all the powers and authorities to safeguard the personnel,” according to one official.

The exit from Bagram Airfield is the clearest sign that the last of the 2,500-3,500 US troops in Afghanistan have departed or are about to leave, months ahead of US President Joe Biden’s vow that they would be out by September 11.

Soon after the US announced in mid-April that it was ending its “forever war,” it became evident that the departure of US troops and their estimated 7,000 Nato partners would take place closer to July 4, when America celebrates its Independence Day.

As of this week, the majority of Nato troops have quietly left. The Associated Press analyzed announcements from numerous countries and found that the majority of European troops have now withdrawn with minimal fanfare, in stark contrast to the dramatic and public display of power and unity when Nato members lined up to support the US invasion in 2001.

The United States has declined to declare when the final US soldier will leave Afghanistan, citing security concerns, but the security of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport is still being discussed.

The facility is now being guarded by Turkish and US forces. That protection is now provided by the Resolute Support Deployment, a military mission that is being phased out.

The Resolute Support mission would appear to have to continue until a new deal for the airport’s protection is signed between Turkey and the Afghan government, and possibly the US, in order to give international soldiers the legal power.

In addition, the US will station roughly 650 troops in Afghanistan to guard its large embassy in Kabul.

It is anticipated that their presence will be covered by a bilateral agreement with the. (This is a brief piece.)