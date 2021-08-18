After nearly striking a security guard, a Chicago man sets his stolen truck on fire.

After nearly striking a neighborhood parking security guard and setting a stolen Cadillac SUV on fire in Downtown Chicago, an Illinois guy is currently in police custody.

Timothy Barfield, 27, was arrested on the Chicago Red Line subway station on Wednesday. Arson inflicting more than $150 in damage, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen car are all felonies accused against Barfield.

On August 17, Barfield was attempting to exit a parking structure in downtown Chicago. According to Chicago police, as he approached the security booth inside the structure, he told the security officer that he “did not have any money to pay for the parking ticket.”

According to Chicago Police Officer and spokesperson Jessica Rocco, after Barfield and the security officer had a brief exchange, the security guard physically lifted the parking gate arm to “collect the vehicle information.”

Rocco explained, “The criminal accelerated, and the victim was able to get out of the way.”

The man allegedly exited the stolen SUV, lit it on fire, and fled the scene after driving away from the parking structure.

On Thursday, Barfield will appear in front of a local court for a bond hearing.

Theft and violence are two types of crimes that have recently increased in the downtown region of Chicago.

On August 16, police in Chicago issued a warning about a group of youths who were allegedly attacking and robbing random persons throughout the city at various times of the day.

A woman was waiting for the bus over the weekend when she was besieged by eight to ten youngsters overnight. The woman was allegedly attacked with a BB pistol by one of the kids in the group, who then left her on the ground.

In another incident, a group of nine youths approached a man and lady strolling downtown and demanded money. The pair was allegedly assaulted by the mob, which fled the scene on foot.

Another robbery involving a group of teenagers was reported to local authorities.

Boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 19 are the suspects. Six individuals have been apprehended by Chicago police, but the offenses may implicate up to ten minors. Residents are being urged by the police. This is a condensed version of the information.