After nearly dying from COVID, a Georgia councilman urges “hard-headed conservatives” to be vaccinated.

After nearly dying from the virus last month, a conservative Georgia city councilman who previously rejected COVID-19 immunizations is now urging people to get vaccinated.

In August, Jim Sells, 71, of Grantville, was hospitalized for 16 days with the virus. Doctors weren’t sure they’d be able to preserve his life at first.

Sells said in an interview with This website on Sunday that he was a “hardcore anti-vaccine” before his contact with COVID-19.

Now, Sells claims that he is supporting the vaccine “because it is the only way we can reclaim our hospitals.”

Sells explained, “We don’t have our hospitals anymore; they’re COVID centers.” “We need to reclaim our hospital, and the vaccination is the quickest way to do so.”

Local news outlets, including WXIA in Georgia, first reported on Sells’ story. After surviving the illness, he told the television station that he wouldn’t “accept this gift from God in the hospital and not try to do something to transmit the word to my bunch of hard-headed conservatives.”

In Georgia, there have been 19 instances and the death rate has risen dramatically. Nearly 6,000 individuals are currently hospitalized with the virus, with more than 95 percent of the state’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds at capacity. More than 20,000 people have died as a result of the illness in Georgia as of Friday.

Only 42% of Georgia residents are completely vaccinated as of Sunday, which is lower than the national percentage of 52%.

In a social media message little over a week before his death on September 2, a 33-year-old man from Georgia appealed with his friends and family to get vaccinated.

In a Sunday interview, Sells stated that he believes online disinformation is a major factor in vaccine apprehension.

Sells is angry at himself for “not being properly informed and for receiving my information on Facebook, on social media,” according to him.

“People are dying as a result of social media. Anything that supports your beliefs will come your way, and you will be a part of that cultural group,” Sells explained.

“I’m getting a lot of flak for advocating the vaccination, but I’m not going to back down,” he continued. “The hospitals are overflowing, and the morgues are overflowing with unvaccinated patients, and I was on my way to being one.”

Sells noted that in addition to marketing the vaccination, he is also promoting oximeters, which are devices that can measure blood oxygen levels.