After nearly all Gulf oil production is shut down as a result of Hurricane Ida, gas prices may rise.

Because of the interruptions caused by Hurricane Ida, American motorists across the country may soon face higher gasoline prices.

Oil rigs and refineries abound along the Gulf Coast, producing a significant portion of the nation’s fuel supply. The states in the region are also key gas distribution corridors. Drivers will certainly pay extra at the pump in the following days as a result of the storm’s disruption of businesses and services.

“Hurricanes don’t always raise petrol prices, but when a significant hurricane hits the Gulf Coast, that’s a different story,” the Florida branch of the American Automobile Association (AAA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Refineries in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama account for more than half of the country’s capacity for processing crude oil into gasoline, according to AAA. 2,000 offshore oil platforms, which generate 17 percent of the country’s crude oil, are also located in the area.

According to AAA, more than 90% of offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were closed and evacuated before Hurricane Ida made landfall, accounting for 15% of US output.

“Gas prices will almost certainly climb this week as a result of Hurricane Ida’s effects on the Gulf Coast,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association.

Jenkins added, “Based on overnight action in the futures market, a 10-20 cent increase at the pump is not out of the question.” “The magnitude of the damage and how long it will take for fuel production and transportation systems to restore to normal will determine where gas prices go from here.”

The possibility of higher petrol prices comes as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Labor Day weekend. Arrivalist, a travel data business, predicted that 42.9 million Americans will take road trips over the long holiday weekend.

GasBuddy, a company that tracks the fuel sector, anticipated that the storm would raise gasoline prices. However, Patrick De Haan, the lead petroleum expert at GasBuddy, does not expect a significant price increase.

“While the national average price of fuel has dropped again further in the last week, Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc. This is a condensed version of the information.