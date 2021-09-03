After nearly a year away, a boxer will return to the ring for a major fight.

Marcel The Chosen One Braithwaite, a Liverpool 8 boxer, will return to the ring this weekend.

The fighter stated that he began training at the age of 11 after his parents took him to the Golden Gloves boxing facility to help him with his behavior.

“I used to fight a lot,” the 27-year-old told The Washington Newsday.

“When we were in school, we used to play fighting games where we divided into two teams and basically bashed each other.

Dad of three wakes up in anguish after hearing a ‘popping’ noise at the gym.

“That’s how we used to play back in the day.”

However, boxing was not his first love; as a boy, he was more interested in football.

“I grew up playing football, and I guess I always wanted to be a footballer. I had Everton trials when I was about six years old,” he stated.

“I was actually extremely excellent at football, I was just too short, so I pushed that aside,” the five-foot-two-inch boxer revealed.

Marcel had tried a variety of sports by the age of 11: basketball, kickboxing, and taekwondo, and says, “but when I found boxing, that was it.”

He found the discipline he required in boxing and used to train at Golden Gloves in Miles Street, Toxteth, Liverpool 8.

He progressed swiftly as well, and his first fight occurred in a Huyton social club while he was still 11 years old.

Marcel claimed he fought in a pair of 110 trainers because he didn’t have boxing boots at the time.

He continued, “I was very nervous because at the time, I thought racism was much more common in places like Huyton, and it wasn’t long after Anthony Walker’s murder.”

“It was daunting at first, but as soon as I started fighting, they all started yelling Tyson, Tyson, and it was simply a fantastic feeling that put me at ease.”

Marcel defeated Wayne Rooney’s nephew, England’s Manchester United footballer, on points in a three-round fight.

“Mohammed Ali in terms of his character, skill, everything,” he answered when asked who he was inspired by. Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar Ray Robinson, Sugar “The summary comes to an end.”