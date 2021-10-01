After nearly 60 cats were discovered in a storage unit, a man was charged with animal cruelty.

Muccio informed Shamokin Dam police officers that he was waiting to close on a house in Pennsylvania with Crystal Pizzolla, according to the Daily Item. The two rented a hotel at a pet-friendly motel nearby, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen told The Daily Item, but the closure date fell through.

According to WNEP, the two carried the cats and kittens in a leased U-Haul and placed them in a 10-by-15-foot storage unit for several hours without food or water.

Some cats were transported to a neighboring animal rescue organization, but by the time state police became involved earlier this week, 19 cats remained in the couple’s care.

A corporal with the Pennsylvania state police told The Daily Item, “The cats were in individual carriers in dog cages.” “They were infested with fleas, and a couple of them appeared to be frail and scruffy.”

Muccio was charged with one act of animal cruelty, and the corporal told The Daily Item that she couldn’t confirm whether the pair was buying a property.

The shelter got a request to take in the cats, according to a Facebook post on the Animal Resource Center’s website.

“While we were unable to take in all 60 cats and kittens and cannot comment further on the matter at this time,” the article stated, “we were able to remove 15 animals and kittens.” “They are all malnourished, parasite-infested, and infected with upper respiratory infections.”

According to the article, one of the cats will need her eye removed due to a severe illness, and none of the cats have seen a veterinarian. The cats and kittens have been bathed, dewormed, and given medicine since arriving at the shelter.

The Animal Resource Center made room for the remaining cats and kittens over the course of the week. Despite the limited space, they all have a clean and dry space with food and water, according to a follow-up Facebook post.

