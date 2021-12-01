After Naughty Boy’s spat with Kadeena, I’m a Celeb fans all say the same thing.

Another campmate was irritated with I’m a Celeb’s Naughty Boy following yet another cooking argument.

When it comes to mealtime in the camp, the avid foodie likes to take charge and has already gotten into a quarrel with Frankie Bridge over rice.

But he’s still upsetting the other candidates, telling Kadeena to “just chill” and calling her “extremely obnoxious.”

Tonight’s episode of I’m a Celeb features Kadeena Cox yelling at Arlene Phillips.

After Arlene and Kadeena received 10 out of 11 stars in their recent trial, the campmates were treated to a lavish dinner of Oxtail beef.

Celebrities were ecstatic since they’d all been waiting for a good piece of steak.

“Fingers crossed it’s a bit of meat, I’d love a bit of flesh,” Danny Miller said. I’ve had enough of fish.” Instagram As the celebrity chefs’ dinner was shown, they clapped and celebrated.

However, the thrill was short-lived due to yet another mishap.

Naughty Boy was in charge of the meat preparation and cooking, with Kadeena attempting to assist.

“I’m on edge,” she whispered as she watched Naughty Boy prepare, and he replied, “Just chill Kadeena.”

“You’re going to have to go through bone there, Naughty,” she remarked. “It’s probably best if you just…”

“I’m just… Kadeena please,” he murmured, interrupting her.

“Sorry sorry sorry, just letting you know it’s a large bone,” Kadeena apologized.

“I know,” he said, “but it’s quite annoying from a chef’s perspective.”

“It’s what they say about too many cooks in the kitchen, init?” commented Naughty Boy when David tried to add his own opinion on the cooking process.

Fans of the show flocked to Instagram to express their displeasure with the music producer’s behavior, commenting on a footage that ITV had released.

“I’m sick of Naughty Boy,” Grace said. “I just want to see him go, and I fear he’ll screw up the trial.”

“NB was slamming the rice last week, stating it was too sticky, prompting a dispute with Frankie,” one user stated. Last night, he got a taste of his own medicine. Because he’s a chef, he has one rule. “The summary comes to an end.”