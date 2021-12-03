After Nate Robinson’s lies were exposed, Emmerdale fans predicted a baby twist.

Following a shocking pregnancy surprise, Emmerdale viewers believe Nate could become a father once more.

Nate was exposed as a cheat after reuniting with his partner Tracy.

Viewers are aware that Nate went out with Billy in November but did not return home.

He claimed he had passed out at a random woman’s house and denied any involvement.

Despite her reservations, Tracy eventually accepted Nate’s return.

Nate’s mystery girlfriend, on the other hand, arrived at the village on Thursday.

Nate was shellshocked when the lady emerged from the pub and informed him, “You’re a hard one to hunt down,” according to the Mirror.

“How did you locate me?” Nate inquired.

“I recall you stating you lived in Emmerdale when you called for the taxi,” the woman continued.

However, Nate stated: “Sorry, but I’ve just gotten my life back on track and don’t require this. Please forget that you ever met me. We shouldn’t have slept together in the first place.” Fans speculated on Twitter that a pregnancy twist was on the way, with Nate possibly about to become a father for the second time.

They believe his one-night stand will lead to the newcomer announcing her pregnancy, as well as Tracy’s departure – with actress Amy Walsh taking maternity leave.

One commenter said: “I have a feeling the female Nate slept with is pregnant, which is why she came looking for him… Tracy will undoubtedly discover the truth and go visit her sister or something similar for a while, which is also a wonderful way to write her out while she is on maternity leave.” “I think she’s pregnant,” another observed, while a third added, “Nate’s side piece is definitely pregnant.” “What’s the betting that girl is pregnant?” a fourth fan speculated. “She’ll be pregnant, Nate will dump her, and his baby will turn up 20 years later searching for revenge and end up sleeping with Moira,” a fifth viewer quipped.