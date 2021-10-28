After murdering four patients while working at a Texas hospital, a serial killer was sentenced to death.

William Davis, a serial murderer who worked at a hospital in Tyler, Texas, was condemned to death for killing at least four patients.

On Wednesday afternoon, after nearly two hours of deliberation, a jury found Davis guilty and sentenced him to death.

Davis, who worked as a nurse at Christus Trinity Mother Frances, was found guilty of capital murder last Tuesday after a three-week trial revealed that he murdered at least four patients over the course of several months between June 2017 and January 2018.

Prosecutors believe the former nurse is linked to six additional alleged victims.

Chris Greenway, Joseph Kalina, John Lafferty, and Ronald Clark, Davis’ four victims, were all healthy and resting in the ICU from heart surgery when they suffered seizure-like episodes without falling into a seizure.

In an arrest warrant, heart doctors testified that they all died in the same way, with one expert stating that “these patients were purposely injected with air through their radial artery lines by William Davis.” I can’t think of any other logical explanation for what happened.” According to the warrant, Davis was detained in 2018 after hospital personnel noticed a “anomaly” of similar deaths.

The prosecution, led by Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman, has called scores of witnesses in the previous three weeks, ranging from family members of the victims to surgeons and nurses who treated them.

Tiffany Farmacka, Clark’s daughter, said that Davis destroyed her entire family, claiming that she lost her brother to sadness and that her mother became “just a shell of what she used to be.”

“We don’t trust anyone more than the folks who work at the hospital.” It’s at this point when we’re most vulnerable… Last week, Putnam stated, “No one could conceive someone being so nasty.”

Investigators also played two phone calls Davis made from jail just hours before the verdict during the sentencing phase.

Davis acknowledged to his ex-wife over the phone that he tried to extend the patients’ stay in the ICU so he could work more shifts and earn more money. In another, he and his brother chastised the jurors for not deliberating longer and showed no remorse for his conduct.

