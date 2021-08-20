After murdering a woman and allegedly killing three more people in the United States, a serial killer was sentenced to death.

A jury’s death sentence for a self-confessed serial murderer convicted of kidnapping and murdering a woman in 1997 was upheld by an Oklahoma court on Thursday.

According to KPRC, William Reece, 62, was convicted in June for the death of Tiffany Johnston, 19, in the Oklahoma town of Bethany.

According to KOCO 5, Reece was found guilty of murdering the newlywed and then discarding her body on the side of the road. After his DNA was matched to DNA obtained at the scene of Johnston’s death in 2015, investigators were able to connect him to the crime.

“In the legal world, there is an ancient adage that ‘justice delayed is justice denied.’ Judge Susan Stallings announced in an Oklahoma County courtroom Thursday that “justice will not be delayed any longer in this matter, and I sentence you to death,” according to Oklahoma’s News 4.

According to News 9, Reece remained mute in the courtroom as his sentence was read. He turned down the opportunity to address the court and apologize to Johnston’s and his other alleged victims’ families.

“He makes no apologies. He [doesn’t] have a moral compass… During the court, Johnston’s mother, Kathy Dobry, stated, “He’s basically a serial killer.”

Reece is also accused of murdering Laura Smither in Friendswood and Jessica Cain in La Marque in Texas, as well as kidnapping and murdering Kelli Ann Cox in Denton and dumping her body in a Brazoria County field.

After Reece was charged with Johnston’s murder and attempted to reach an agreement with authorities, the other murders were exposed. In exchange for the information, he demanded a guarantee that he would not face the death penalty in Texas, according to KHOU 11.

It took two decades for Texas Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to compile enough evidence to charge Reece in the 1997 murders.

Galveston District Attorney Jack Roady remarked, “I’m grateful for the jury’s verdict and that justice has been served.”

According to reports, the Galveston County District Attorney has stated that Reece will be extradited to Texas to stand trial for the killings of Cain and Smither.

For his part, Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said his office will decide how to proceed with Cox’s case after keeping an eye on the Oklahoma appeals process and conferring with the victim’s family.

Laura’s mother, Gay Smither, was quoted in publications as stating, “If we don’t get our day in court in Galveston, we can live with it because he’s at least held accountable here.”

“The most significant thing is that we now know what we’re looking for. Brief News from Washington Newsday.