After murder threats were made against Chloe Burrows, the cast of Love Island reacted.

The islanders of Love Island have spoken out against the death threats made against islander Chloe Burrows.

In last night’s show, Chloe opted to marry Aaron, leaving Shannon single and causing her to be the first to be sent home.

Chloe’s family and friends have been receiving countless death threats since the show aired, according to her Instagram account.

“We hate to introduce ourselves under such terrible circumstances, but after just three episodes, we’ve had enough.”

“We all have thick skin, but the level of trolling Chloe has been subjected to is revolting.

“We awoke this morning to yet another DM begging Chloe to commit suicide – there have been HUNDREDS.”

Love Island, on the other hand, has replied to the threats.

“We want Love Island to be a great experience for all of our cast members, as well as their friends and family members,” the Love Island post stated.

“Last night’s broadcast elicited passionate reactions, but some of the comments from viewers were just disgusting. We take these issues very seriously and will back cast members and their families in their efforts to promote such positions.

“We would want to remind all of our viewers to reflect before posting, and to keep in mind that our islanders are human beings with feelings.”

Former competitors Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, as well as past host Caroline Flack, died recently.

Dr. Alex, a previous islander, also posted on Instagram earlier this week, just before the seventh series premiered, about being kind.

“I just wanted to give a simple reminder to be kind online,” he wrote in his post. Especially in terms of body image and looks.

“It’s important to remember that, while the candidates can’t view your tweets or comments while on the island, their loved ones can. Importantly, your friends and family members who may be able to relate to the individual on your screen can do so as well.”