After mum was killed days before, the children watched as their father’s “life slipped from his body.”

The daughters of a couple slain by an HGV lorry driver on the M56 came out about their father’s life support system being turned off.

Steven Bennett, a former Championship striker for Barnsley, had been holding and plugging in his phone moments before plowing into the grey Toyota Aventis carrying Angela and Richard Wong, 56 and 62.

The 29-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison last week after admitting to two counts of causing death by unsafe driving. He initially claimed that a bird flying past his driver’s cab had distracted him.

When Bennett’s DAF truck collided with a stalled line of eight vehicles at Junction 9 of the M56, where it meets the M6, Mrs Wong died on the spot in Stretton, Warrington.

He had failed to notice that the vehicles had come to a halt and had driven at 54 mph into the back of Wong’s car, shuffling other automobiles in the queue and injuring five more.

Mr. Wong died three days later at Liverpool’s Walton Centre.

The couple had been married for 37 years and had two children and two grandchildren.

Robert told of sitting at their father’s bedside in the hospital and having to make the “very tough” decision to turn off his life-support equipment, as well as the tremendous impact of losing both parents.

“It’s been almost two years since the accident, and the agony of losing both of my parents at the same time hasn’t gotten any easier,” he said.

“It’s difficult to express the sorrow their senseless killings have wreaked on my life and the lives of my family.

“We were notified by police the day after the accident and raced to the hospital, where we discovered my father in a vegetative state on life support.

“We stayed by his side for the following four days before making the tough decision to turn off his life support machine.

“All we could do was stand there and watch his life ebb away.

“They looked after me because we were all really close.”

