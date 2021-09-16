After multiple vandalism incidents, some Virginia schools have issued a warning to parents about the TikTok trend’s “devious licks.”

Parents are being warned by certain Northern Virginia schools about a new social media trend that encourages children to steal and vandalize school property.

According to NBC’s News4, a new craze known as “devious licks” encourages students to broadcast films of themselves damaging school facilities or stealing school property.

A parent of a Rocky Run Middle School student said he found that one of his child had allegedly stolen a garbage can and that “no one said anything.”

According to News4, Rocky Run Middle School Principal Amy Goodloe stated in a letter to parents that the social media trend is making it difficult to create a healthy and safe environment at school.

According to News4, TikTok took action and apparently barred users from spreading the trend on its platform as well as accessing the hashtags linked with it.

“We expect our community to act responsibly and stay safe, and we do not accept information that supports or facilitates criminal activity. To deter such conduct, we’re removing this content and diverting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines,” a TikTok spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

A parent of a student at Lake Braddock Secondary School provided News4 with a photo of missing hand soap dispensers in the school’s washroom.

In a letter to parents this week, the principal of Lake Braddock Secondary School stated that school officials will be more closely monitoring school bathrooms. According to News4, the principal also stated that some restrooms will be closed during lunch and transitions.

The social media trend, according to the outlet, is happening in various areas, including Fairfax County. Prince William County Public Schools, Arlington Public Schools, and North Stafford High School have all reported incidences that may be tied to the trend.

The aforementioned school districts were contacted by this website, but no response was received at the time of publication.

On social media, a variety of contentious trends have emerged, motivating individuals to record videos of themselves doing a task or completing a challenge.

A video of a guy taking part in the “Milk Crate Challenge” went viral last month, garnering five million views on Twitter as of August 22. TikTok removed hashtags related with the challenge later that month, claiming it “glorifies harmful behavior.”

