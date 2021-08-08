After moving to Liverpool, an artist who had been suffering from “years of anxiety” alters her life.

After years of anxiety, tension, concern, pain, and upset, a woman was able to be herself after moving to Liverpool.

Sophie Green is a 40-year-old trans woman and artist who came to Liverpool with her Wirral-born spouse during Liverpool’s 2008 Capital of Culture year.

She discovered a welcoming and creative community in a bustling city where there is always something going on.

She presently has a studio and a shop at MerseyMade, which is located in Chancery House on Paradise Street and houses ten open studios.

She is the creator of a collection of artworks that can be seen on digital billboards throughout Liverpool.

Posters at a June rally against homophobic and transphobic violence inspired her to deliver a positive message to fight hate in the city.

“It does feel like there is a mood in Liverpool where you are made to feel welcome,” Sophie, who is originally from Leicester, told The Washington Newsday. And, you know, Liverpool as a city doesn’t seem to tolerate bullies.

“It generally stands against bullies. So, in terms of negative, I’ve always found being a trans person to be very good.”

“It’s where I found my home, really,” she continued. I’m trans, so I transitioned before I came to Liverpool, but it was in Liverpool that I started to put myself out there.

“To be honest, it’s always been pretty decent. I’ve always felt comfortable in the city center just walking around.”

This sense of security, however, was not easy to come by. It’s taken years of effort.

“I’ve been in transition for 20 years, so after 20 years, I now feel kind of safe and comfortable,” Sophie told The Washington Newsday. However, it is clear that it takes years and years of anxiety, stress, worry, suffering, and upset to get there.

“So it’s like, ‘yeah, thanks, I’m fine now.’ But, you know, I’m still irritated by the larger community and general attitudes, as well as the media and other such things, because trans individuals are harassed on a regular basis.”

Along with this distress, she has been afraid for her friends and other LGBT+ individuals strolling about Liverpool in recent weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”