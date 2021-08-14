After moving the barrier a few feet, the woman was told to tear it down.

A woman has been ordered to demolish a fence in her front yard after the local council objected to her moving it a few feet, claiming that it had become a front-garden fence.

Elaine Smedley’s fence received planning authority, but it was installed in such a way that it “split her garden in half.”

As a result, she had the fence extended closer to the boundary, and the council now thinks it looks “alien” and “out of place.”

According to EdinburghLive, Elaine has been ordered to tear down the entire barrier.

Elaine claims she was unaware that relocating the fence in Letham Mains, Haddington, would necessitate obtaining planning permission.

East Lothian Council, on the other hand, claims that it now violates their open garden policy.

“It seems really unjust,” Elaine observed. “The fence sits on the side of the house, and it seemed reasonable to move it forward.

“The house across the street has a wall that high, and that was approved.”

Elaine claims that other homes in the neighborhood have high walls and fences as well.

The fence and a side gate erected to it “look foreign and out of keeping with the predominantly low front roadside boundary enclosures of other residences of the development,” according to a report by planning officers.

The original 1.8 metre fence that encircled the “side garden” was granted planning permission, with the strip of garden between the fence and a boundary wall a few feet in front of it described as “another smaller section of garden to the north side of the house.”

Officers concluded it was now a front garden fence, which violated their guidelines, when Elaine extended the fence forward to just behind the wall, making a gate access on the side.

After the council moved forward with enforcement action to have the barrier removed, Elaine filed an appeal with Scottish Ministers.

“These have been extremely difficult times for all of us,” she added, “and I believe a little flexibility for me as the homeowner is warranted.”

