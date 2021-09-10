After moving into a new home, a woman is perplexed by a neighbor’s request.

After her new neighbor requested her to stop ordering takeout, a woman was taken aback.

According to the Mirror, the woman turned to Mumsnet for guidance on whether she was in the wrong for ordering so much.

“We recently moved house and have no working oven (which should be ready by Friday), so we’ve been relying on takeaways/eating out,” she added.

“We’re still trying to figure things out, and the kitchen is one of the final things on our list. Although not ideal, the end is in sight.

“On the first day, neighbors introduced themselves and appeared to be extremely polite and friendly.

“I got home today with a coffee and a sandwich in my hand to find him beckoning me over and saying he’s noticed we’ve had a lot of takeout since we’ve moved and asking if we might stop.

“Apparently, his eight-year-old daughter notices and inquires as to why she isn’t allowed to get one.

“I explained the situation and stated that we don’t have much of a choice right now, but that we should have an oven by the weekend,” he said.

“He wasn’t nasty when he asked, but am I being irrational in thinking he’s nosy?” And he can’t tell us what to eat?!

“For the record, none of the takeaways have been delivered; they’ve all been picked up by us, so it’s not like a delivery man is knocking on his door.”

Everyone who commented agreed with the woman’s course of action.

“You truly expressed yourself to him?” one person said. I would have advised him against using the word “no” with his children, but perhaps that is why I have a neighbor who refuses to speak to me…”

“One person opined:”Tell him to f*** off and then get more takeaways,” another added. He is interfering in the affairs of others because he cannot stand to tell his child no. ‘Because I told you so.’

A few folks assumed it was a hoax as well.

“Is this for real?” one individual wondered. Is this something he truly said? No one could possibly be that stupid.”

The woman responded to reassure everyone that what they were seeing was real.

“I don’t think he was joking because of the way he stated it,” she said.

