After mounds of trash were dropped yards away from the tip, a dog walker became irritated.

After his dog stroll was ruined by rubbish, a senior from Southport was “annoyed.”

Paul Sperrin, who has lived on Wennington Road in Southport for more than 40 years, claims to have seen fly tipping on Foul Lane on numerous occasions.

The 70-year-old was walking his son’s beagle, Harley, over the weekend when he came across piles of garbage bags and rubble.

“It happens on a daily basis,” the retired technician and garage owner told The Washington Newsday. For years, I walked my dog down there, and now I walk my son’s dog down there.

“I walk down there to cut onto Meols Cop field, and every time you go down there, especially on weekends, someone has dropped massive amounts of trash down there.

“It appears to be house clearance merchandise,” says the narrator. It could be worth putting a camera up there to catch them because there’s a wagon load of them.

“I’m irritated to the point of rage. They’ve actually driven past the dump to dump their belongings. They’re definitely doing it at night when the tip is closed, because I’d picture anyone I saw down there.”

“We are aware of an instance of flytipping on private land in Foul Lane in Southport,” a Sefton Council spokesperson stated.

“An investigation has been initiated, and we are working with partners and witness information to identify those involved.

“The council spends hundreds of thousands of pounds per year cleaning up and disposing of unlawfully dumped garbage.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a small garbage bag or a massive pile of yard waste; it’s still flytipping, and you’ll be punished severely for disposing of your trash in an irresponsible manner.

“Hiring unauthorized third parties is an example of this; if you can’t identify who you’ve employed, you could be fined or prosecuted.

“Check who you’re employing to dispose of your trash before you hire them. All reputable and licensed businesses will be able to show proof of their Environment Agency approval.

“Please dispose of your trash properly and help to make Sefton a cleaner, greener place to live.”

