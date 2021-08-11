After Mother Ducked Magpie Dive-Bombing At Infant, 5-Month-Old Baby Dies From Fall Injuries.

In Australia, a 5-month-old newborn girl died from fall injuries after her mother dodged a dive-bombing magpie in an attempt to protect her.

On Sunday, a horrible occurrence occurred in a park in Brisbane. Mia, the slain infant, was in her mother’s arms when a magpie swooped down on her while they were walking through the park.

When the infant’s mother, Simone, sought to defend the kid from the angry magpie, she slipped and fell with the youngster. Mia was badly hurt in the accident and was brought to the hospital, but she did not survive, according to the New York Daily News.

The infant’s tragic death has horrified her relatives and friends, who lovingly recall her as their “little beam of sunshine.” “The joy Mia brought to all of our lives cannot be explained in words, but it is undoubtedly felt in all of our hearts,” the bereaved relatives wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help the baby’s parents, Jacob and Simone.

“There are no words to convey the agony Jacob and Simone are going through. A life cut short far sooner than any of us had anticipated. Jacob and Simone’s lives were and will always be brightened by Mia.”

Authorities announced Tuesday that the magpie that lived in the park had been hauled off into the wild. Magpies can grow up to 15 inches in length and are particularly fierce in guarding their nests during the breeding season, which lasts from July to December.

The incident is being investigated, according to Brisbane City Standards Chair Kim Marx. According to 7 News.com.au, Marx added, “This is a terribly unfortunate situation, and our thoughts go out to the family involved.”

“A number of warning signs concerning swooping birds were in place around the time of the event, and our officers have now put several more. At the site, an exclusion zone has been established,” she noted.

According to a local magpie warning service in Australia, there were 213 swooping assaults by magpies in 2021. Queensland was responsible for 88 of the cases.