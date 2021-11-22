After most COVID restrictions are lifted, Atlantic City casinos report a $310 million profit for the summer.

The Associated Press reported that profits at Atlantic City’s nine casinos more than doubled in the third quarter of this year after New Jersey dropped most of its COVID-19 regulations in May.

The casinos made a combined gross operating profit of $310 million from July to September, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. The earnings before interest, taxes, and other expenses are referred to as gross operating profit.

The gross operating profit for the third quarter of this year is more than double that of the same period in 2020, which was $151 million. The statistics are not comparable, according to James Plousis, chair of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, because the casinos were still operating under COVID capacity restrictions.

Even when comparing the profit to the third quarter of 2019, the casinos fared over 30% better this year than before the epidemic, according to Plousis.

Plousis stated in a statement that “through efficiency, every operator generated a profit in the third quarter, a fantastic success coming out of an extraordinarily hard period.” “Atlantic City’s recovery is gaining traction, and the city is on course to have an outstanding year.” According to the data, the casino occupancy rate in Atlantic City was just over 81 percent this quarter. The greatest rates were found at Ocean Casino Resort and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, both of which had over 96 percent.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The casinos have been able to get by with fewer employees “by running lean,” according to Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which monitors the Atlantic City gaming business.

“So far, it appears that operators have successfully balanced the currently lower labor supply with increased customer demand for resort facilities, particularly lodging,” she said. “This does raise the question of the influence on future employment in the casinos, and whether some of the currently unoccupied jobs will be lost.” The Borgata had the largest operating profit of $57.2 million, up from $2.3 million the previous year. Tropicana made $48 million in profit, up from $18.2 million; Hard Rock made $46 million, up from almost $21 million; Harrah’s made nearly $44 million in profit, up from $19.3 million; and the Ocean casino made $37 million in profit, up from $24 million.

Caesars made a profit of $27.6 million.