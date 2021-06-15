After Morgan’s findings, the Met Commissioner should reconsider her position – family

Following an investigation into the force’s significant corruption, the family of a private investigator murdered in the 1980s has stated that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick should “definitely” be rethinking her position.

For decades, Alastair Morgan has fought for justice for his brother Daniel, who was murdered with an axe in the parking lot of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10, 1987.

An attempted prosecution in 1989 was abandoned before it went to court, and a trial of five people in 2011 collapsed before a jury could reach a decision.

The Met was accused of “a type of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying mistakes in the unsolved murder, according to a report released on Tuesday by an independent panel.

It also claimed that the force’s obstructive behavior had stretched an inquiry that was supposed to take 12 months to eight years.

Following the report’s release, Alastair Morgan told a press conference that Dame Cressida should “definitely” reexamine her status as force chief.

What we had to go through was nothing short of torture, and it forever ruined our relationship with this country.

Dame Cressida, according to Mr Morgan, was in control of information disclosure to the investigation at one stage.

“She has made it quite difficult for me. Is it appropriate for her to resign? “I believe we require far better leadership than she has offered here,” he stated.

“Anyone who knows anything about the history of the police knows how much they despise scrutiny, and I believe she has been true to form in that regard,” he continued.

Dame Cressida, who was named Met Commissioner in 2017, was “no worse than any of the past commissioners that we’ve had to deal with,” according to his companion, Kirsteen Knight.

The Morgan family issued a statement saying they “welcomed” the investigation’s conclusions.

"In particular, we applaud the acknowledgement that a culture has failed us – and the public at large – over the decades," the statement added.