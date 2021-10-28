After more than 20 robberies from retail businesses, a suspect has been named.

Two persons have been charged with various high-value thefts across Cheshire, according to police.

Detectives have been investigating 25 theft reports in Warrington, Runcorn, Holmes Chapel, Northwich, Winsford, Widnes, and Alderley Edge during the last month.

The theft of cigarettes from a number of retail establishments was one of the occurrences.

Edward Warde, of Warrington Road, Runcorn, has been charged with conspiracy to murder a kid shot in the street. Edward Warde, of Warrington Road, Runcorn, was arrested on Tuesday, October 26.

The 35-year-old is accused of assault by beating, driving while ineligible, and shoplifting.

A 14-year-old boy from the Runcorn area has also been charged with shoplifting.

Both are scheduled to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court later today, Thursday, October 28.

“Detectives investigating a string of high-value thefts across Cheshire have charged two suspects,” a Cheshire police spokesperson said.

“On Tuesday, October 26th, Edward Warde, of Warrington Road, Runcorn, was arrested.

“Since then, the 35-year-old has been charged with assault by beating, driving while disqualified, and shoplifting.”

“A 14-year-old boy from the Runcorn area has also been charged with shoplifting.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.