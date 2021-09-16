After months of waiting for a face-to-face appointment, a 27-year-old woman died of cancer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Jessica Brady, from Stevenage in Hertfordshire, died in December 2020 after making several attempts to see a general practitioner (GP) in person.

Andrea Brady, her mother, told legislators at a Houses of Parliament health and social care committee meeting on Tuesday that her daughter first complained of abdominal pain in the summer of 2020.

As the United Kingdom cycled in and out of coronavirus lockdowns over a five-month period, she was offered a series of virtual sessions during which her malignant growth went unnoticed.

Andrea Brady testified before the committee that her daughter was diagnosed with a kidney illness “without any diagnostic testing or any physical examination at all” and was given antibiotics.

When the young woman’s condition deteriorated, she was prescribed steroids, an inhaler, and further antibiotics.

Jessica Brady was only seen by a doctor in person after calling her local surgeon more than 20 times, according to her mother.

According to the Daily Mirror, tests were carried out, and the results revealed some worries about her liver function. However, the cancer was not discovered until it had spread throughout her body and was no longer treatable.

Andrea Brady told the newspaper that if her daughter had been seen sooner, she may have had a gastroscopy, which takes pictures within the stomach.

The cancer “wouldn’t have spread as aggressively” if this operation had taken place and diagnosed it.

“Jess was a very lovely, sweet lady, but she truly did relate her late diagnosis to the slow reaction of her GP surgery,” Andrea Brady stated.

After visiting a private medical practitioner, the 27-year-old was given a proper diagnosis: she had stage 4 cancer of the lungs, bones, spine, and liver. She died three and a half weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

Andrea Brady told the committee, according to the Daily Mirror, "The most significant thing is we feel, and Jess felt, that no one listened, no one took it seriously, and, above all, she needed a permitted face-to-face session extremely early on."