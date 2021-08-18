After molesting children for more than 50 years, a predator was sentenced to life in prison.

After more than 50 years of preying on young boys, a paedophile who felt himself “untouchable” has finally been sentenced.

Terrence Ryan, now 77, molested a young kid in the early 1960s and went on to sexually abuse three more children until the late 2000s.

The pensioner, from Warrington, was apprehended by police when one of his victims bravely came forward to Northumbria Police, prompting a safeguarding investigation by the force.

Ryan, who lives in the Woolston neighborhood of town, was arrested and disputed the charges.

However, he later admitted to 14 counts of historical child sexual assault, including sexual touching, engaging in sexual conduct with a child, instigating sexual activity with a child, and oral rape.

Ryan, of Austral Avenue, Warrington, was sentenced to 14 years and eight months in prison at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday.

“This man thought he was untouchable and continued to torture young boys for more than 50 years,” Detective Sergeant Andrea Burns said of the case.

“My heart breaks for the brave victims who have endured so much in secret for so long, and I hope Ryan’s conviction brings them all some relief and closure.

“It also sends a very clear message that reporting sexual abuse to the police is never too late.

“Although some of these crimes were perpetrated in the early 1960s, we were nevertheless able to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“No one deserves to suffer as these victims have, so please speak up if you have been a victim of abuse.

“We are here to assist you.”

Visit www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.