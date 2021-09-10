After Moise Kean’s departure to Everton, Juventus boss Claudio Ranieri makes an attitude allegation.

Federico Cherubini, Juventus’ sporting director, has spoken about Moise Kean’s attitude since his return to the club.

The Everton midfielder has been the subject of speculation over his future throughout the summer, with reports linking him with a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain following a successful loan spell with the French club last season.

Instead, near the end of the transfer window, the 21-year-return old’s to Turin was confirmed – initially on a two-year loan with the option to make the move permanent provided certain criteria are met.

And now the club’s sporting director has spoken about the young striker’s attitude, which has been questioned by some throughout his time at Everton.

However, the Juventus manager is unconcerned, believing that he will thrive in the appropriate atmosphere.

“So, I take all the danger of what I’m going to say,” Cherubini told Tuttosport [via InsideFutbol ].

“I’ve known Kean for a long time, and I’m not saying he’s a saint, but in football, getting labeled is easy, but getting them off is difficult.

“When I spoke with Leonardo, he told me that Moise was acting perfectly normal.

“We’re talking about a 20-year-old who won’t have the maturity of a 30-year-old, but I know him: he’s a youngster with strong principles who, in the right environment, can be a fantastic footballer.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the nasty boy we’re talking about.”

Kean left Everton after making 39 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals during his time there.