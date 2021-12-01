After Mohamed Salah’s goal for Liverpool, Dejan Lovren makes a cheeky jab at Everton fans.

Dejan Lovren, an ex-Liverpool defender, has taken a dig at Everton fans after a group of them were seen departing Goodison Park following 20 minutes of action in the Merseyside derby.

The Blues are aiming to turn around a bad run of form under Rafa Benitez, but they got off to a horrible start when Jordan Henderson scored inside the first ten minutes.

Things became much worse when Mohamed Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead after 19 minutes following a devastating counter-attack by the Reds.

After barely 20 minutes, a large number of fans were observed headed for the exits, possibly leaving too soon after the Blues pulled a goal back just before half-time.

Lovren praised his former teammate on social media while mocking opposing fans.

“Mo is sending some fans home after only 20 minutes,” he tweeted.

During Lovren’s time at Liverpool, the two formed a good connection until the Croatian moved to FC Zenit in Russia last year.

After leaving Anfield, Lovren told The Athletic, “It was difficult since I had a life there with the kids going to school.”

“My wife and I had our routines. And, of course, when you have friends like me and [Mohamed] Salah, you’re disappointed that you’re leaving.” After joining Liverpool from Southampton in 2014, Lovren left after six years with the club.