After Mohamed Salah’s claim, Michael Edwards plans to sign Jadon Sancho for Liverpool.

Every day, a slew of new players get connected to Liverpool.

This summer, Jurgen Klopp welcomed Ibrahima Konate to his squad, but who else can we expect to see at Anfield?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Sancho, Jadon!

Anfield Central is a stadium in Liverpool, England.

Michael Edwards is said to have utilized intermediaries to offer Jadon Sancho a deal with no add-ons.

Sancho is thought to be valued at £82 million by Borussia Dortmund, but Liverpool would be willing to commit £90 million over three seasons.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the 21-year-old, but according to the source, he is willing to accept a lower salary in exchange for a move to Anfield.

To recruit Sancho for such a cost, Liverpool would have to smash their transfer record, although Jurgen Klopp has already downplayed a big-spending summer, mentioning Sancho by name.

Malen, Donyell

Sports Witness is available on Sky.

Borussia Dortmund see Malen as a substitute for Jadon Sancho, according to Sky transfer expert Max Bielefeld.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is thought to be in the running to start discussions because they may ‘potentially lose Mohamed Salah’.

Despite the rumours, there has been no indication that Salah, who turns 29 on Tuesday, will leave this summer.

Patson Daka is a character in the film Patson Daka.

Football Insider.

Patson Daka, a striker for Red Bull Salzburg, is said to be’very keen’ to join Liverpool this summer, according to sources.

Last season, the 22-year-old Zambian striker scored 34 goals, putting him on the radar of prominent European clubs.

Liverpool are said to have made contact with Daka to iron out his demands but the starlet is said to be excited by the chance of joining Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Daka is said to be worth £17 million and has three years left on his Salzburg deal.

He is a player who would fit into Michael Edwards’ Liverpool model, but no formal indication of Liverpool’s interest has been made at this time.

Pellegrini, Lorenzo.

The summary comes to a close.